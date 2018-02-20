Czechs to open satellite centre to serve intelligence, NATO
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic's army says it is planning to open a new satellite
The
The system known as SATCEN CR is also planned to help the civilian sector in the case of natural disasters.
The military spy agency said on Tuesday it should open on July 1 and become fully operational by the end of 2019.
The cost is financed by the Czech
