Czechs to open satellite centre to serve intelligence, NATO

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic's army says it is planning to open a new satellite centre to serve the country's military intelligence and NATO.

The centre will receive images of the situation on the ground around the globe from satellites, analyze them and provide them for the alliance's defence planning and the local army's use, including its foreign missions.

The system known as SATCEN CR is also planned to help the civilian sector in the case of natural disasters.

The military spy agency said on Tuesday it should open on July 1 and become fully operational by the end of 2019.