Disney unions file federal complaint over promised bonuses

ORLANDO, Fla. — A coalition of unions at Walt Disney World Resorts has filed a federal unfair labour practices complaint accusing the company of holding its promised $1,000 bonuses hostage during contract negotiations.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Walt Disney Co. announced last month it would give a $1,000 bonus to each employee. But the Service Trades Council says in a Monday release that Disney is holding employee bonuses until the union approves a new contract. It says bonuses will expire if "unionized employees do not accept Disney's offer by August 31."

Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger says bonuses are a part of negotiations.

Disney and union members met Monday for the first time since December; Disney pitched the same offer that was rejected last year of a raise of 50 cent per hour or 3 per cent .

