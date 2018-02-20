Doctors charged in West Virginia, Virginia pill mill case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal prosecutors say 10 doctors have been charged with overprescribing pain pills from clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those patients died.

U.S. Attorney Michael Stuart in Charleston announced the 69-count indictment Tuesday.

The indictment charges the owners, managers and physicians associated with Hope Clinic with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren't for legitimate medical purposes. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia.

In addition, physician Sanjay Mehta was charged with distributing controlled substance that caused the deaths of two patients in 2013.