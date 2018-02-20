Egypt adds detained Islamist politician to terror list

CAIRO — An Egyptian court has added a detained Islamist politician to a list of wanted "terrorists" over his alleged links to the country's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

The South Cairo Criminal Court added Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh, 66, and 15 others to the list, which includes deposed President Mohamed Morsi, the Brotherhood's spiritual guide, Mohammed Badie, and other group leaders.

Abul Fetouh was a longtime Brotherhood member, but quit the group in 2011 to run for president in the 2012 election won by Morsi.