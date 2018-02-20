El Salvador detains 3 officers in torture, abduction case

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Police in El Salvador arrested two military colonels and a lieutenant colonel Tuesday in connection with the case of eight soldiers who were convicted last year of abducting and torturing two people, one of them a minor.

One of the colonels was recently named military attache at the country's embassy in neighbouring Honduras, and the other holds a prominent position with the General Staff of the armed forces. Also detained in the case were four attorneys, a prosecutor, a police officer, two judicial workers and a doctor.

According to trial testimony, the soldiers were sent after several people who broke into a country house belonging to a military officer and stole money, a gun and other belongings. They said they were only following orders, but were sentenced to 14 years in prison.

An anti-organized-crime police unit has been investigating allegations the officers tried to bribe judicial officials and coerce victims to win the soldiers' freedom.