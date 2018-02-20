News / World

Fire closes Malta's only airport, flights diverted to Sicily

VALLETTA, Malta — A fire in the arrivals lounge has forced the temporary closure of Malta's only airport.

Incoming flights were diverted to Sicily, Italy and departing flights were delayed after the fire on Tuesday afternoon, which forced the evacuation of hundreds of passengers.

No-one was injured in the blaze.

Malta International Airport said it was working to bring operations back to normal in the shortest time possible.

