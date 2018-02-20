Florida close to replacing Confederate statue in US Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is on the cusp of removing a statue of a Confederate general at the U.S. Capitol and replacing it with one of an African-American woman.

The state's House of Representatives approved the bill on Tuesday and it is headed to Gov. Rick Scott's desk. He is expected to sign it.

The bill will remove a statue of Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith and replace it with a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune. She founded a school that would eventually become historically black Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune's statue would be the first African-American woman in Statuary Hall.