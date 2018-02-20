Fred Rogers, America's favouriteneighbour, celebrated in 2018
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Fred Rogers is gone but definitely not forgotten.
The genial host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is being celebrated this year on the 50th anniversary of his first broadcast with a PBS special, a documentary movie, a stamp and an upcoming feature-length film starring Tom Hanks.
"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" offered a soft, goofy haven for kids in sharp contrast to the louder, more animated competition.
The final episode of what his widow calls "a comfortable lap" aired August 2001 but Rogers' heartfelt, simple lessons offer a comfort blanket in times of stress.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Matt Elliott: The not-so-magical answer to Toronto's housing crisis
-
Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe wins Olympic gold in women's halfpipe
-
Vancouver city councillor wants foreign-buyer restrictions on real estate