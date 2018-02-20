German Social Democrats voting on coalition pact with Merkel
BERLIN — Members of Germany's
SPD leaders promised to give the party's 463,000 members the chance to approve the agreement after facing strong resistance to entering another so-called "grand coalition" with Merkel, especially among its youth wing.
SPD lawmaker Heiko Maas, Germany's current justice minister, urged passing the agreement, telling members it "contains many Social Democratic successes: safe pensions, better training, free day-care or massive relief for low-earners."
Voting started Tuesday and concludes March 2. Results are expected March 4.
Should the agreement be rejected, Merkel would be faced with forming a minority government or new elections would need to be called.
