Google plans to expand data centre in Oklahoma
PRYOR, Okla. — Google is planning to open another four-story data
The Tulsa World reports the company recently announced its plans for the $600 million data
Officials declined to give a timeline for the project or how it would affect job totals. But leaders in Pryor say the expansion could add up to $200,000 to the local economy in tax revenues for the next couple of years.
The Mayes County campus currently employs more than 400 people.
