Google plans to expand data centre in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. — Google is planning to open another four-story data centre in Oklahoma, bringing the company's total investment in the state to at least $2.5 billion.

The Tulsa World reports the company recently announced its plans for the $600 million data centre . The plans call for expanding Google's campus at the MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) northeast of Tulsa.

Officials declined to give a timeline for the project or how it would affect job totals. But leaders in Pryor say the expansion could add up to $200,000 to the local economy in tax revenues for the next couple of years.

The Mayes County campus currently employs more than 400 people.

___