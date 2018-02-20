Home Depot beats Street 4Q forecasts
ATLANTA — The Home Depot Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.78 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.69 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.
The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $23.88 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.66 billion.
Home Depot shares have fallen slightly more than 1
