How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
A late-afternoon sell-off pulled U.S. stocks lower Tuesday, snapping a six-day winning streak.
Walmart plunged 10
On Tuesday:
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 15.96 points, or 0.6
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 254.63 points, or 1
The Nasdaq lost 5.16 points, or 0.1
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 13.56 points, or 0.9
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 42.65 points, or 1.6
The Dow is up 245.53 points, or 1
The Nasdaq is up 330.92 points, or 4.8
The Russell 2000 is down 5.52 points, or 0.4
