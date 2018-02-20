Lawyers for Hariri assassination suspect calls for acquittal
LEIDSCHENDAM, Netherlands — Lawyers for one of four alleged Hezbollah members accused of involvement in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri is calling on judges at a U.N.-backed tribunal to acquit him, saying prosecutors have not presented enough evidence to convict him.
None of the four suspects is in custody and the trial at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon is progressing in their absence. They are accused of involvement in the Feb. 14, 2005, truck bombing in Beirut that killed Hariri and 21 others. They all deny the charges.