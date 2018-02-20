Louisiana attorney general breaks ribs in snowboarding fall
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is recuperating after breaking six ribs in a snowboarding accident over the Mardi Gras holiday.
The accident happened in Montana, where Landry was on vacation with his family. The Republican attorney general said he fell during whiteout conditions that rolled in while he was snowboarding down a mountain, making him unable to see his own boots.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Landry said his travel schedule — and his ability to talk — are limited because of discomfort. But he says he's been working from his home in Broussard.
As if proving the point, Landry's office Tuesday announced a deal reached with the governor's office about control of Louisiana's lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.
Landry says doctors estimate his recovery to take about six weeks.
