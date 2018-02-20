Maldives parliament approves extension of state of emergency
A
A
Share via Email
MALE, Maldives — Maldives' parliament has approved a 30-day extension of a state of emergency declared by the president to strengthen his power after the Supreme Court ordered the release of imprisoned political opponents.
The speaker of parliament, Abdulla Maseeh, announced that the motion was approved Tuesday after 37 ruling party lawmakers in the 85-member house voted in
The state of emergency declared by President Yameen Abdul Gayoom was to expire Tuesday evening, and he had asked the legislature to extend it.
Under the emergency law, Yameen had two Supreme Court judges arrested, accusing them of corruption. Later, the remaining three judges annulled the order to release Yameen's opponents, who were convicted in widely criticized trials.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Behind the buzzword: Tristan Cleveland on what a supercluster could mean for Halifax
-
Another strike? Nova Scotia teachers to vote on job action Tuesday
-
Quite the welcome wagon: Halifax police, paramedics help deliver baby girl
-
Say what? Language researcher in Halifax looking for experiment participants