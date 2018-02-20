Maldives parliament approves extension of state of emergency

MALE, Maldives — Maldives' parliament has approved a 30-day extension of a state of emergency declared by the president to strengthen his power after the Supreme Court ordered the release of imprisoned political opponents.

The speaker of parliament, Abdulla Maseeh, announced that the motion was approved Tuesday after 37 ruling party lawmakers in the 85-member house voted in favour and opposition lawmakers boycotted the balloting.

The state of emergency declared by President Yameen Abdul Gayoom was to expire Tuesday evening, and he had asked the legislature to extend it.