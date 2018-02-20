Man featured on Trump dating site has child sex conviction
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina man who was one of the faces of a dating service for fans of the president has a felony conviction for sex with a child.
News outlets reported Monday that visitors to the Trump Dating
State records show William Riddleberger was convicted in 1995 of indecent liberties with a child stemming from filming sex with a 15-year-old girl. He was then 25.
He told WRAL-TV that he's "already paid (his) debt" for that charge. Records show he didn't serve prison time.
As of Tuesday morning, the site features a different couple.