Markets Right Now: Tech gains leads stocks mostly higher
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are mostly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as gains for technology companies offset losses elsewhere in the market.
Chipmakers posted some of the biggest gains Tuesday after Qualcomm raised its bid for NXP Semiconductors. NXP jumped 6
Walmart plunged 9
The market is coming off a six-day winning streak. Trading was closed Monday for Presidents Day.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 76 points, or 0.3
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly lower as the market pulls back after a six-day winning streak.
Walmart slumped 7
Gap fell 5
NXP Semiconductors rose 6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 76 points, or 0.3
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.89