Mexico investigators broaden search for 3 missing Italians

MEXICO CITY — Mexican investigators say they are expanding their search for three Italian men who've been missing for nearly three weeks in the western state of Jalisco.

A state government statement says the search is being broadened to neighbouring Michoacan and Colima.

Jalisco Attorney General Raul Sanchez said Tuesday the investigation was initially hampered because the missing men had been reported as tourists. But investigators learned the men had apparently been selling knock-off appliances, and that led them to refocus the investigation.