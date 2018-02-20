Michigan State general counsel retiring amid Nassar fallout
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has announced the departure of its longtime
The East Lansing school announced Tuesday that Bob Noto was retiring, effective March 5. He had been MSU's general counsel since 1995.
University Interim President John Engler praised Noto's service. Trustee Brian Mosallam has sought Noto's resignation and an independent review of the legal department's handling of issues related to former doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison.
Kristine Zayko, deputy general counsel, takes Noto's job on an acting basis.
Former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Young also was selected as lead counsel to
