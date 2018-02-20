More big parties join Venezuela ballot boycott: official

CARACAS, Venezuela — A Venezuelan opposition official says the largest parties in the broad anti-government coalition have decided to boycott an upcoming presidential election they say won't be free or fair.

Lawmaker Edgar Zambrano told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his Democratic Action party and two other movements made the decision overnight. That brings to four the number of major parties that have decided they won't support any candidate.

The boycott comes days after talks between the government and opposition centred on the elections collapsed.