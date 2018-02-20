Museum proposed for Fort Wayne's Smith Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Proposed legislation would designate the main hangar at Fort Wayne's Smith Field as the National Airmail Museum.
Museum advocates estimate the project would cost about $2.5 million to develop, and are raising funds on their
The U.S. Postal Service started airmail delivery in 1911. Commercial airmail service came to Smith Field in 1930.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks proposed the bill, which mentions that the U.S. doesn't have a national museum dedicated to airmail. The legislation also said no federal funds would be made available for the museum.
"This museum would be a great addition to the community and a vital tool to educate Americans on the significant role airmail played in the evolution of aviation," Banks said.
The
"Visitors will be transported back to a time when Fort Wayne played an essential role in the development of the Airmail Service and supported the efforts of WWII," according to the
Smith Field is named in
