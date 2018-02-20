Pakistan: Indian troops open fire in Kashmir, killing boy
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's foreign ministry says Indian troops have opened fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing an 8-year-old boy.
The ministry says Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat on Tuesday to lodge a protest over the killing.
Islamabad says the boy was killed on Monday in Jijot Bahadar village in the Khuiratta region of Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.
Pakistan claims that so far this year, Indian forces have violated the cease-fire dividing their respective sectors of Kashmir more than 335 times, killing 15 civilians and wounding 65.
There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.
Pakistan and India, two nuclear-armed
