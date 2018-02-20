Palestinian leader calls for peace conference by mid-2018

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is calling for an international peace conference by mid-2018 with key goals of full U.N. membership for the state of Palestine and a timeframe for resolving all issues with Israel for a two-state solution.

Abbas made clear to the U.N. Security Council in a rare appearance at its monthly meeting on Mideast issues Tuesday that any future peace efforts cannot be U.S.-brokered. He called President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital "dangerous" and one reason for the deadlock in peace efforts.