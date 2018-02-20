Parents of fraternity pledge file civil suit over his death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The parents of a Florida State University fraternity pledge who died after being found unresponsive a party is filing a civil suit against the national chapter and others in connection with their son's death.

Lawyer David Bianchi, representing Thomas and Sandra Coffey, said the suit was filed in a circuit court in Florida. The suit names Pi Kappa Phi's national chapter and several people including the nine fraternity members who were charged with criminal hazing after Andrew Coffee's death Nov. 3.

Florida State suspended its fraternities and sororities for nearly three months, though alcohol is not being allowed at campus functions.