Parts of New Zealand flood as remnants of Cyclone Gita hit

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Parts of New Zealand have declared an emergency as a powerful storm hits, causing flooding and forcing some people to evacuate their homes.

The storm system is the remnants of Cyclone Gita, which last week ripped through the Pacific nation of Tonga, destroying homes, churches and the historic Parliament House. The winds have weakened as the storm has arced through the Pacific, but it is still causing disruptions in New Zealand.

National carrier Air New Zealand cancelled flights Tuesday afternoon from the capital, Wellington, in anticipation of the storm, while the city of Christchurch declared an emergency. The military has been deployed to some towns where the storm is expected to have the biggest impact.