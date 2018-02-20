Parts of Warsaw Ghetto wall to become historic monuments

WARSAW, Poland — A regional official in Poland wants two fragments of the wall that isolated the Warsaw Ghetto put on a list of historical monuments.

The proposal published on Tuesday says the red brick wall at 53 Sienna Street should be protected as a witness to history and preserved for future generations.

It says monument status would give legal protection to a "unique historical memento, priceless to the Jewish and the Polish nation."

The decision is subject to appeal.