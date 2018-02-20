Plunge in Walmart shares offsets technology stock rally

A steep drop in Walmart's stock and losses in other sectors pulled U.S. indexes mostly lower Tuesday, outweighing gains by technology companies. Slides in grocery store operators and other consumer-focused companies accounted for much of the drag on the market, which was coming off a six-day winning streak. Investors were sizing up the latest quarterly earnings and deal news following a long holiday weekend.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,728 as of 2:07 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 147 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 25,071. The Nasdaq gained 45 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 7,284.

BIG-BOX BUMMER: Walmart shares were on track for their worst loss since October 2015 after the retailer reported fourth-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations as its e-commerce sales in the U.S. slowed. The stock was the biggest decliner in the Dow and S&P 500, shedding $9.79, or 9.3 per cent , to $94.99. Several big retailers also declined, including Target, which slid $1.75, or 2.3 per cent , to $73.33.

FASHIONABLE EXIT: Gap gave up 4.9 per cent after the clothing chain said the CEO of the Gap brand will leave the company. Jeff Kirwan, who has been with the company since 2004 and has led the namesake brand since the end of 2014. The Gap noted that Kirwan failed to achieve "the operational excellence and accelerated profit growth" that the company expected for the Gap brand. The stock slid $1.62 to $31.65.

HOUSING BOOST: Home Depot rose per cent after its latest quarterly results beat analyst estimates. The home-improvement giant benefited from strong demand for its wares amid a robust housing market and ongoing hurricane recovery work in the Southeast and Puerto Rico. Its shares added $1.12 to $188.09.

CHIPPER DEAL: NXP Semiconductor jumped 6 per cent after Qualcomm raised its offer for the company to $127.50 a share, or $43.22 billion, from $110 a share. The move comes as Broadcom is trying to buy Qualcomm. Shares in NXP added $7.14 to $125.64. Qualcomm lost $1, or 1.5 per cent , to $63.85. Other chipmakers were trading higher as part of a pickup in technology stocks. Nvidia rose $7.26, or 3 per cent , to $251.10, while Applied Materials gained $2.06, or 3.8 per cent , to $56.99.

DRUGSTORE BUY: Rite Aid gained 1.8 per cent after grocery store operator Albertsons agreed to buy more than 2,500 of its stores. Rite Aid agreed to sell almost 2,000 locations to Walgreens last year after a larger deal fell apart. Albertsons owns brands including Safeway. The deal will double the amount of drugstores it owns. Rite Aid's stock, which has shed more than half its value over the past year, rose 4 cents to $2.17.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91 per cent from 2.88 per cent late Friday.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 15 cents to $61.83 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 19 cents at $65.48 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 107.29 yen from 106.30 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.2340 from $1.2413.

METALS: Gold fell $25, or 1.8 per cent , to $1,331.20 an ounce. Silver dropped 27 cents to $16.44 an ounce. Copper slid 6 cents to $3.19 a pound.