Plunge in Walmart shares offsets technology stock rally
A steep drop in Walmart's stock and losses in other sectors pulled U.S. indexes mostly lower Tuesday, outweighing gains by technology companies. Slides in grocery store operators and other consumer-focused companies accounted for much of the drag on the market, which was coming off a six-day winning streak. Investors were sizing up the latest quarterly earnings and deal news following a long holiday weekend.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1
BIG-BOX BUMMER: Walmart shares were on track for their worst loss since October 2015 after the retailer reported fourth-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations as its e-commerce sales in the U.S. slowed. The stock was the biggest decliner in the Dow and S&P 500, shedding $9.79, or 9.3
FASHIONABLE EXIT: Gap gave up 4.9
HOUSING BOOST: Home Depot rose
CHIPPER DEAL: NXP Semiconductor jumped 6
DRUGSTORE BUY: Rite Aid gained 1.8
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 15 cents to $61.83 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 19 cents at $65.48 a barrel.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 107.29 yen from 106.30 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.2340 from $1.2413.
METALS: Gold fell $25, or 1.8
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.8
