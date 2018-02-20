Police: Man's target practice leaves bulletholes in walls
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man who was taking target practice in his home was arrested after bullets went through the wall into his
A Cape Coral police news release says 61-year-old Ivan Bakh was arrested Sunday and charged with firing a weapon in public and shooting into a dwelling.
Police say Bakh's
When officers went to Bakh's apartment, they reported seeing holes in the wall he shared with his
Bakh was released Tuesday on $10,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.