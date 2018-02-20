Police: Man's target practice leaves bulletholes in walls

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man who was taking target practice in his home was arrested after bullets went through the wall into his neighbours ' apartment.

A Cape Coral police news release says 61-year-old Ivan Bakh was arrested Sunday and charged with firing a weapon in public and shooting into a dwelling.

Police say Bakh's neighbours called them Sunday morning after awaking to a loud bang and finding holes in their bedroom and living room walls.

When officers went to Bakh's apartment, they reported seeing holes in the wall he shared with his neighbours , as well as several books taped together with a red target drawn on them. Police say they also found a loaded 9mm handgun.