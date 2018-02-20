Report: EU would squeeze US juice, whiskey in trade spat

BERLIN — A German newspaper reports the European Union is drawing up a list of U.S. products to target — including orange juice and Kentucky bourbon — if Washington restricts imports of aluminum and steel.

The U.S. Commerce Department last week urged President Donald Trump to impose tariffs or quotas on foreign-made metals, citing national security concerns.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported Tuesday the European Commission plans to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, but also whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas declined to comment on the list but said the EU would take "appropriate measures to defend EU industry."