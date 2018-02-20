Romanian museum defends screening of AIDS film amid protest

BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian museum has defended its screening of French AIDS drama "120 Beats Per Minute" amid protests over gay themes which feature in the film.

Lila Passima, director of the Romanian Peasant Museum said the museum's role was not to "ask people if they are a homosexual, an Orthodox or a Protestant."

A dozen far-right protesters gathered outside the museum Tuesday. They said the Cannes award-winning movie "glorified the fight of pro-gay activists," and should not be screened in the museum they called "a temple... of ancient Romanian civilization."

British Ambassador Paul Brummell called the movie "a widely acclaimed film that should be seen."