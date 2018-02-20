Scientists: New lobster fishing technology could save whales

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Scientists at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution are urging New England lobstermen to begin using new technology to help prevent the deaths of rare right whales.

The Boston Globe reports scientists from the institution recently met with fishermen to push for the use of traps that can be brought to the surface using radio signals that can inflate bags or send lines to the surface, rather than relying on ropes connected to buoys.

Scientists say that over the past year, at least 18 right whales have died, many after becoming entangled in the ropes. They say there are just 450 of the whales left in the world and just 100 breeding females.

Lobstermen attending the seminar this month argued the technology is too pricey, creates problems with marking fishing territory and that signal failures would leave expensive equipment stranded on the ocean floor.

