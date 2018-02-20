Stephen King in tweet slams congressman as "NRA sweetheart"

AUGUSTA, Maine — Author Stephen King is calling a Maine congressman an "NRA sweetheart" for receiving thousands of dollars from the gun rights advocacy group.

King urges residents in a Tuesday tweet to not vote for Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in November, citing his support from the National Rifle Association. The Maine-born novelist has posted several tweets about gun policy since a Florida high school shooting last week that left 17 people dead.

Poliquin adviser Brent Littlefield says the incumbent congressman is a strong Second Amendment supporter who won't respond directly to a "Hollywood person."