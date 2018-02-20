Taco Bell cashier out after using racial slur on receipt

PHILADELPHIA — Taco Bell says an employee who used a racial slur to refer to an Asian-American customer no longer works for them.

The fast food chain issued the statement Tuesday following reports that a cashier in Philadelphia used a slur to describe a student on a printed receipt over the weekend.

First-year University of Pennsylvania Ph.D student In Young Lee told the Daily Pennsylvanian that he thinks it's important to make a conscious effort to fight racism.

Lee also posted an image of the receipt on Facebook along with a post that said he was "infuriated" by the incident.