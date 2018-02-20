Tar cakes tires, slows commute on New Jersey highway
OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. — It was a sticky commute on a New Jersey interstate after tar coated the highway.
State Trooper Alejandro Goez says the tar was in the
The trooper says about 20 vehicles reported going over the tar between mileposts 13 and 8. The tar stuck to their tires and wheels.
There were no accidents or injuries. Workers scraped the tar from the road.
State Police are trying to determine where the tar came from.
