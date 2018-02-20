Teen convicted in brother's slaying after fight over candy
A
A
Share via Email
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — An Ohio teenager charged as an adult for the killing of his younger brother after an argument over Halloween candy has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
Court records show Nicholas Starling recently pleaded guilty to the charge in a courtroom in Springfield, 50 miles (80
Authorities say Starling was 16 when he killed 14-year-old Harley Starling in October 2016. Police say he told them he went into his brother's bedroom and hit him in the head multiple times with a baseball bat before stabbing him in the neck.
A message seeking comment was left for Starling's attorney on Tuesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Former Olympian calls on social media users to not share wardrobe malfunction
-
Juror who spent five months at Ontario murder trial files lawsuit