Teen gets 6 months for smuggling Bengal tiger cub into US
A
A
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — A California teen has been sentenced to six months in prison for smuggling in a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.
The
But prosecutors argued Valencia's
The 6-week-old cub was found on the passenger-side floor in Valencia's car in August at a San Diego border checkpoint.
Tigers are endangered and it's illegal to import them without a permit.
The tiger cub was named Moka and now lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park