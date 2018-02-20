Texas parole board recommends killer be spared from death
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, in a rare decision, unanimously recommended Tuesday that the death sentence of convicted killer Thomas "Bart" Whitaker be commuted.
Whitaker is scheduled for lethal injection Thursday for masterminding the fatal shootings of his mother and brother at their suburban Houston home in 2003. Whitaker's father, Kent, also was shot in the attack but survived. He said he wants his 38-year-old son to live.
The recommendation from the seven-member panel goes to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who can accept it or reject it. The governor appoints the parole board.
It's only the fourth time since the state resumed executions in 1982 that the parole board has recommended clemency within days of an inmate's scheduled execution. In two of those cases, then-Gov. Rick Perry rejected the board's recommendation and those prisoners are among the 548 executed in Texas, more than any other state.
David Gutierrez, the parole board's presiding officer, said the panel recommended the governor commute Whitaker's sentence "to a lesser penalty." Jurors who convicted him and sentenced him to death in 2007 had only one other option, life imprisonment.
In the clemency petition, Whitaker's attorneys said his execution would "permanently compound" his father's suffering and grief, and compared the case to the biblical story of Cain and Abel, where God sent Cain to "restlessly wander" after killing his brother.
Kent Whitaker has said he's seen "too much killing already," has forgiven his son and believes his son is a changed person.
Whitaker, his son's attorney and supporters awaited the decision in a conference room in the Texas Capitol. As lawyer Keith Hampton read the outcome, Whitaker covered his face with his hand and wept softly. After about 15 seconds, he looked at Hampton and murmured, "Thank you."
"I never, ever believed that we were going to get a unanimous decision in
"The best we were hoping was a 4-3," he said. "This is beyond amazing. I can't tell you."
At his trial, Bart Whitaker said he took "100
"I think it's the wrong decision and clearly the wrong decision," said Fort Bend County District Attorney John Healey, whose office prosecuted Whitaker and convinced a jury to convict him and send him to death row.
He said Tuesday that he didn't know if he could speak with Abbott before the governor made a decision.
"I don't know if that's part of the allowed protocol," Healey said. "It's a unique situation."
Evidence showed the murder plot included two of Whitaker's friends and was at least Whitaker's third attempt to kill his family. The shooting was made to look like an interrupted burglary at the family's home in Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, and Bart Whitaker was shot in the arm to draw attention away from him.
About six months after the shootings, he disappeared. A year later, he was apprehended in Mexico.
The gunman, Chris Brashear, pleaded guilty in 2007 to a murder charge and was sentenced to life in prison. Another man, Steve Champagne, who drove Brashear from the Whitaker house the night of the shootings, took a 15-year prison term in exchange for testifying at Whitaker's trial.
In 2007, death row inmate Kenneth Foster was spared and his sentence commuted to life. The board had voted 6-1 in
In 2004, Perry overruled the parole board's 5-1 vote
Michael Graczyk reported from Houston.
