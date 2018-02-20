The Latest: Idaho senator who yelled at students not sorry

BOISE, Idaho — The Latest on an Idaho lawmaker getting in a heated exchange with students (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

An Idaho lawmaker who yelled "abortion is murder" at a group of students said Tuesday his response was appropriate and has no plans to apologize.

Republican state Sen. Dan Foreman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his "response was dead on."

He was recorded Monday shouting at university students who were pushing for birth control legislation at the Statehouse.

Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill said he was unhappy with Foreman's outburst and told him the behaviour was inappropriate.

Foreman also denies any ties to an unverified Twitter account purporting to belong to him that posted the students should discuss "killing babies" with a Democratic lawmaker.

That lawmaker then filed an ethics complaint against Foreman.

The Senate president said rules prevent him from discussing any possible ethics investigations against lawmakers.

___

12 a.m.

An ethics complaint has been filed against an Idaho state senator after a tweet from an account purported to be the Republican lawmaker's directed students to discuss "killing babies" with a Democratic colleague.

After the complaint was filed, the roughly year-old unverified Twitter account was temporarily deleted. It was reactivated briefly to state it was not affiliated with Foreman. A message seeking comment with the account manager was not immediately returned.

As of Monday night, the account remained deleted.

Sen. Dan Foreman did not immediately return requests for comment.