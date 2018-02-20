The Latest: Snow starts to fall before Portland commute

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on the Pacific Northwest snowstorm (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Light snow has started to swirl in downtown Portland just ahead of the evening commute.

National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday they anticipate 2-to-4 inches of snow falling in Oregon's largest city, mostly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Earlier projections called for up to 8 inches in an area from Portland to Kelso, Washington.

The weather service says the central and southern Willamette Valley will likely see a few inches of snow, with the highest totals in the hills. The precipitation won't arrive until after the sun goes down.

Snow arrived earlier in Washington state, where about 3 inches fell in Battle Ground, and in the state capital of Olympia.

Schools throughout the region let kids go home early and many nighttime activities and events have been cancelled .

___

8:30 a.m.

Light snow began falling before the morning commute in the Portland metropolitan area, a preview of the heavier precipitation that's expected during the drive home from work and into the evening.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning is in effect from the Portland metro area north into Southwest Washington, with potential snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.

Snow is also projected to fall in Salem, Corvallis and other parts of Oregon, with the weather service warning that the Interstate 5 passes between Roseburg and Grants Pass could be treacherous.

Those who must drive are advised to slow down, carry tire chains and wear warm clothes.