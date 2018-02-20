Trump awards Medal of Valor to public safety officers

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is recognizing bravery by the nation's public safety officers, including individuals who responded after a married couple shot and killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California, more than two years ago.

Trump awarded the Medal of Valor on Tuesday to a dozen local police, fire department, sheriff's officers and rescue personnel.

Trump referred to the men at a White House ceremony as an "incredible group of heroes."

Six of the individuals recognized by Trump responded in December 2015 after 28-year-old Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, 27-year-old Tashfeen Malik (tahsh-FEEN' mah-LEEK'), opened fire at a social services centre in San Bernardino, killing 14 people and wounding more than 20 others.