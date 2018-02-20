UK Labour chief says Communist spy claims 'ridiculous smear'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party says a claim that he gave information to a Czechoslovak spy during the Cold War is "a ridiculous smear."
Jeremy Corbyn says claims in British newspapers "are increasingly wild and entirely false."
The Sun tabloid last week published details of documents from Czechoslovakia's intelligence archives which, it said, showed Corbyn had met an agent three times in the 1980s. Other newspapers have repeated the claims.
In a social-media video Tuesday, Corbyn said the stories were being spread by rich media barons worried by the prospect of a left-wing Labour government.
Corbyn's office acknowledged that he had tea with a Czech diplomat, but said any claim he was "an agent, asset or informer for any intelligence agency is entirely false and a ridiculous smear."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Behind the buzzword: Tristan Cleveland on what a supercluster could mean for Halifax
-
Another strike? Nova Scotia teachers to vote on job action Tuesday
-
Juror who spent five months at Ontario murder trial files lawsuit
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world