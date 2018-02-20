UN says Libyans must allow return of stranded Tawergha group
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — A U.N. human rights expert is urging Libyan authorities to ensure the safety of hundreds of former residents of the northern town of Tawergha, "who are stranded and even dying in the desert despite an agreement allowing their safe return."
The group, mostly dark-skinned Libyans who were due to return on Feb. 1 under an agreement with the
The entire population of around 40,000 people was forcibly evacuated in 2011 as collective punishment for their perceived support for deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Special Rapporteur Cecilia Jimenez-Damary says in a Tuesday statement she was "appalled" at the situation, in which "two men have died already following strokes, possibly as a result of the harsh weather conditions."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'My worst nightmare’: French ice dancer’s wardrobe malfunction broadcast around the world
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Former Olympian calls on social media users to not share wardrobe malfunction
-
Juror who spent five months at Ontario murder trial files lawsuit