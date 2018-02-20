Underpaid Venezuelans skipping out on work to make ends meet

CARACAS, Venezuela — On many days, Ramon Medina has no choice but to skip work to make ends meet.

Like around half of Venezuelans, he earns the minimum wage — about $3 a month — so whenever his cellphone buzzes with a tip, he sneaks away from his job as a hospital orderly for the chance of taking home a government-supplied food bag on which he depends to feed his family.

On any given day, he estimates a third of his co-workers at Vargas Hospital are also stepping out for a side job or spending hours in line to buy goods. That leaves few back in the hospital caring for sick patients, he said.