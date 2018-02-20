US F-16 dumped 2 fuel tanks near fishermen at Japan lake

TOKYO — A U.S. fighter jet has dumped fuel tanks into a lake in northern Japan, narrowly missing a dozen fishermen catching clams in the water. Nobody was injured.

The U.S. Air Force said in a statement that an F-16 jet assigned to the Misawa Air Base dumped two external fuel tanks Tuesday after developing an engine fire while flying above Lake Ogawara.

The air force said the aircraft returned safely to the base, and there were no injuries to the pilot or people on the ground.