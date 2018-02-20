White House Christmas ornament to honour Harry Truman
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The White House Christmas ornament in 2018 will pay tribute to the 33rd president — Missouri's own Harry Truman.
The White House Historical Association since 1981 has commissioned an ornament to sell that
The recognition of Truman was announced Monday at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri.
One side of the ornament will feature the Truman Balcony, added to the White House in 1947 and 1948. The other side features the renovation of the Blue Room.
