Zimbabwean opposition leader is buried in rural home

Zimbabwean Movement for Democratic Change supporters gather to pay their last respects during the burial of former leader Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera, Zimbabwe about 200 kilometres south east of Harare, Tuesday, Feb, 20, 2018. Zimbabwe's veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, aged 65, died Feb 14 and was laid to rest at his rural home in Buhera. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

BUHERA, Zimbabwe — Thousands of people in Zimbabwe have gathered for the burial of opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, whose death from cancer exacerbated divisions within a movement preparing for elections this year.

A hearse carrying Tsvangirai's body in a white casket on Tuesday drove slowly through crowds to a school ground near his rural home in eastern Zimbabwe.

Rival leaders vied for control of the opposition MDC-T party after the death last week of Tsvangirai, a longtime opponent of former President Robert Mugabe who also entered into a flawed power-sharing arrangement with him after disputed elections.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa said at the burial that the movement heads will unite.

Mugabe resigned after a military takeover in November, and his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, says elections will be held as scheduled this year.

