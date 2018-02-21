10 Tennessee sites included in new US civil rights trail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ten Tennessee churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks are now stops on a new civil rights trail, officials said Wednesday.

Gov. Bill Haslam, U.S. Sen Lamar Alexander and state tourism commissioner Kevin Triplett announced the Tennessee sites on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail on Wednesday at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

Tourism officials say the U.S. Civil Rights Trail launched earlier this year, highlighting more than 100 sites in 14 states where activists fought for social equality and challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Tennessee sites are the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, Clayborn Temple and the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ in Memphis, The Civil Rights Room at the Nashville Public Library, Clark Memorial United Methodist Church, Davidson County Courthouse and the Witness Walls, Woolworth on 5th, Fisk University and Griggs Hall at American Baptist College in Nashville, and The Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Clinton 12 statues in Clinton.

"The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a journey of discovery and education about events that shifted the course of history for our country and for our state," Haslam said in a statement.