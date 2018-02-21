2 newborns found dead inside suitcase along Arkansas road

WYNNE, Ark. — Authorities in northeastern Arkansas are trying to determine the cause of death for two newborns whose bodies were discovered inside of a suitcase along a rural road last week.

The Cross County Sheriff's Office says a preliminary autopsy found that the babies, believed to be twins, had a gestational age of about 32 to 34 weeks, or about six to eight weeks premature.

The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon in a purple suitcase along a county road in Cross County, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock.