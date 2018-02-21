News / World

Amid a flood of plastic, big companies see opportunity

Plastic bottles and other plastics including a mop, lie washed up on the foreshore at the site of the ancient and no-longer used Queenhithe dock, a designated scheduled monument which dates back to at least the time of King Alfred the Great who lived from 849 to 899 AD, on the north bank of the River Thames in London, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Amid growing evidence of dire amounts of waste in the world‚Äôs oceans, conservation is becoming a selling point for firms trying to jump on the bandwagon of concern about the flood of plastic choking sea life. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON — Public awareness of the problem of plastic waste is swelling and companies are reacting.

After alarming forecasts that there could be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050 and striking documentary footage of plastic in the sea, companies are increasing wary of being associated with ecological waste.

In the last few months, Amcor, Ecover, Evian, L'Oréal, Mars, M&S, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Walmart and Werner & Mertz - which together use over 6 million metric tons of plastic packaging a year — have committed to using only reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Adidas is making a line of clothing from recycled plastic bottles. British supermarket Iceland plans to remove all plastic packaging from its products by 2023.

