Amid a flood of plastic, big companies see opportunity

LONDON — Public awareness of the problem of plastic waste is swelling and companies are reacting.

After alarming forecasts that there could be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050 and striking documentary footage of plastic in the sea, companies are increasing wary of being associated with ecological waste.

In the last few months, Amcor, Ecover, Evian, L'Oréal, Mars, M&S, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Walmart and Werner & Mertz - which together use over 6 million metric tons of plastic packaging a year — have committed to using only reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.