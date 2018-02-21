Arkansas radio station removes 'babe' from bracket's name
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas radio show says it'll no longer call a promotion where listeners rate 16 local female television personalities in a tournament-like contest a "Babe Bracket" after facing growing criticism.
The hosts of Little Rock radio station KABZ's "The Show With No Name" announced on the show's
The statement says the bracket's winner will receive a spa package and a $500 donation will be made to the charity of her choice. It also notes the change was intended to "better reflect the nature of the segment."
The change came days after female journalists in Arkansas and around the country used the hashtag #morethanababe on Twitter to protest the bracket.
