Arkansas radio station removes 'babe' from bracket's name

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas radio show says it'll no longer call a promotion where listeners rate 16 local female television personalities in a tournament-like contest a "Babe Bracket" after facing growing criticism.

The hosts of Little Rock radio station KABZ's "The Show With No Name" announced on the show's website Wednesday that the 21-year-old promotion will be called "The Bracket With No Name."

The statement says the bracket's winner will receive a spa package and a $500 donation will be made to the charity of her choice. It also notes the change was intended to "better reflect the nature of the segment."